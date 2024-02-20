(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Multiomics Market was valued USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Multiomics Market , By Products & Services (Products {Instruments [Sequencing machines, Mass Spectrometers and Others], Consumables [Reagents & Kits, Others], Software [Data analysis, Bioinformatics and Consulting services]} and Services), By Type (Single-cell Multiomics and Bulk Multiomics), By Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module and Others), By Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Transcriptomics, Epigenomics and Others), By Application (Personalized Medicine, rug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics, Functional Genomics, Others) , By End-use (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global Multiomics Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 15.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The global multiomics market has witnessed substantial growth and is poised for further expansion driven by the increasing adoption of multiomics approaches in various research areas such as drug discovery, precision medicine, and biomarker identification. With advancements in omics technologies including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics, the market is experiencing a surge in demand for integrated solutions that enable comprehensive analysis of biological systems. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, is fueling the demand for multiomics solutions that offer deeper insights into disease mechanisms and facilitate tailored treatment strategies. Key players in the global multiomics market are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to enhance their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Increasing interest among researchers in the field of single-cell genomics

The Global Multiomics Market is witnessing a notable uptick in researcher interest towards single-cell genomics. This burgeoning fascination stems from the promising potential of single-cell analysis to unveil intricate biological phenomena with unprecedented resolution and depth. Researchers are increasingly drawn to the field due to its ability to unravel cellular heterogeneity, elucidate dynamic cellular processes, and decipher complex molecular interactions at the individual cell level. The adoption of single-cell genomics within the multiomics framework holds immense promise for enhancing our understanding of various biological systems and disease mechanisms, thus driving innovation and advancement in personalized medicine, biomarker discovery, and drug development endeavors worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing adoption of personalized medicine

Advancements in omics technologies Growing demand for biomarker discovery

Opportunities:



Development of new multiomics platforms Development of AI-powered tools

Rising government funding

The Global Multiomics Market is experiencing a notable surge in growth attributed to the escalating government funding initiatives. Governments worldwide are recognizing the pivotal role that multiomics technologies play in advancing healthcare, precision medicine, and scientific research. This heightened awareness has led to increased financial support for multiomics-related projects, fostering innovation and technological developments in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other omics disciplines. The infusion of substantial funds into the global multiomics market is not only propelling research endeavors but is also instrumental in accelerating the commercialization and adoption of cutting-edge multiomics solutions across various sectors. This influx of government funding is poised to have a lasting impact on the market, driving advancements that contribute to a deeper understanding of complex biological processes and improved healthcare outcomes.

The Market for Multiomics is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the largest market share in the global multi-omics market was held by North America. The region's considerable growth can be attributed to a combination of factors, such as significant investments in research and development, a resilient healthcare innovation infrastructure, and a regulatory environment that actively promotes the adoption of multi-omics approaches. Additionally, collaborative efforts between academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical enterprises have played a pivotal role in expediting the advancement and market entry of state-of-the-art multi-omics solutions.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth at a significant CAGR. The expansion of this region can be ascribed to several factors, encompassing the escalating prevalence of chronic conditions, widespread adoption of products for analysis and visualization, and technological advancements, coupled with increasing investments in research and development (R&D). Furthermore, numerous companies are launching studies centered on multiomics, contributing to the overall growth momentum in the region.

The CPU Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on type, the multiomics market comprises single-cell multiomics and bulk multiomics segments, with bulk multiomics emerging as the dominant type in 2022. Bulk multiomics plays a crucial role in systematically elucidating disorder pathogenesis and diverse phenotypes at the individual level. The prevalence of bulk multiomics can be attributed to its numerous advantages, including straightforward experimental procedures and cost-effective large-scale sample dissection. Furthermore, bulk multiomics approaches do not require living cells, further enhancing their appeal and dominance in the market segment.

