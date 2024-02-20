John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate Named Christie's 2023 Affiliate Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John R. Wood executives Corey McCloskey (center), Nikki Wood (third from the right) and Ron Howard (second from the right) recently accepted the award at the luxury network's annual owners conference in Atlanta.

Following a year of record growth, John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate has been named Christie's 2023 Affiliate of the Year.

- Phil Wood, President and CEONAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a year of record growth, John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate has been named the Christie's International Real Estate 2023 Affiliate of the Year. The award recognizes the affiliate that has demonstrated an exceptional level of growth and innovation, positively impacted the Christie's International Real Estate network, and faithfully represented the brand's ideals over the past 12 months.“We're honored to be recognized as Christie's International Real Estate's 2023 Affiliate of the Year,” said President and CEO Phil Wood, recently ranked #122 among the residential brokerage industry's most influential leaders in the 2023 Swanepoel Power 200.“First and foremost, it is a true reflection of the professionalism and dedication of our agents and staff. Secondly, our affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate and the value it brings to our agents and customers also helped propel our business. We look forward to even more success in the years to come.”The brokerage saw remarkable growth in the past 12 months, its first full year as a Christie's International Real Estate affiliate. Highlights included:.Achieving $4.5 billion in closed sales volume, outselling its closest competitor by more than $1.4 billion..Adding more than 150 agents to the firm, representing almost $500 million in annual sales volume..Placing 43 luxury agents into the Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle, an elite group of the brand's top producers from around the world.Additionally, the firm recorded multiple notable transactions in 2023, including the record-breaking $46.8 million sale of a single-family home, the highest non-beachfront residential sale in Port Royal and Collier County. Other significant sales included a single-family residence on Gulf Shore Blvd. South which sold for $19 million and a Port Royal residence which sold for $14.9 million.“With outstanding growth and market leadership over the past 12 months, John R. Wood is incredibly deserving of the Affiliate of the Year award,” added Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate.“For 65 years, John R. Wood has been the most respected name in southwest Florida real estate, offering best-in-class service and an unrivaled knowledge of the Gulf Coast, and we are proud to share in their success.”The multi-billion-dollar company, which joined the Christie's International Real Estate network in 2022, is noted for its philanthropy, supporting more than 52 charities and nonprofit organizations in 2023 with financial and in-kind donations.About John R. Wood Christie's International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has more than 850 agents and staff in 23 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.

