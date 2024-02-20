Ultra-Luxury Branded Villa Communities In Dubai For The Uber-Wealthy Coming Soon In 2024-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EOME Luxury Villa Community

Top 3 Exclusive villa communities in Dubai for billionaires, royalty and celebrities seeking the ultimate prestigious address and lifestyle in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ultra-Luxury Branded Villa Communities in Dubai for the Uber-WealthyBranded Homes, the leading expert on Dubai's luxury branded real estate market, today announced three new prestigious villa communities coming soon (handover in 2024, 2025 and 2026) to Dubai's Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay Island. Representing over 95% of Dubai's branded residential developments, Branded Homes provides unparalleled access and service to help ultra-high net worth individuals find their ideal luxury branded residence.The three new villa communities include:.Six Senses Residences, Mansions, Palm Jumeirah: The prestigious wellness and sustainability-focused Six Senses brand will bring 9 signature ultra-luxury villas and mansions to Palm Jumeirah in late 2025. Residents will enjoy Six Senses' signature wellness amenities and beachfront lifestyle (Expected Handover in 2025)..EOME, Luxury Club Villas, Palm Jumeirah: The exclusive private members club EOME will feature 24 luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah with access to EOME's prestigious lifestyle, leisure and social club. Residents will rub shoulders with Dubai's elite in an ultra-private setting (Expected Handover in 2025)..Bulgari Ocean Mansions, Jumeirah Bay: The iconic Italian luxury brand Bulgari will deliver a limited collection of 7 bespoke mansions on Jumeirah Bay Island. The Bulgari Ocean Mansions will provide a glamorous seaside lifestyle and become Dubai's most prestigious address (Expected Handover in 2024-2025).These exclusive villa communities are designed to attract Dubai's most discerning buyers, including billionaires, royalty and celebrities seeking the ultimate prestigious address and lifestyle in Dubai. Branded Homes provides exclusive access and personalized service to help clients secure properties in these highly sought-after communities.About Branded HomesBranded Homes is the leading expert on Dubai's branded real estate market. Representing over 95% of Dubai's branded residential developments, Branded Homes provides a personalized service to help ultra-high net worth clients find their ideal luxury branded residence.

Ivan Siarbolin

Branded Homes

+971 52 908 1203

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other