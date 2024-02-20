Attorney Christine Desue Is Recognized By Peers And Selected To Super Lawyers For 2024.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chritistine L. DeSue a family law, business/corporate, and personal injury attorney was selected as a Super Lawyer in 2024.

Super Lawyers selects each candidate based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Christine L. DeSue, a family law, business/corporate, and personal injury attorney in the Greater New Orleans area was selected as a Super Lawyer for 2024.

- Christine L. DeSueMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christine L. DeSue is a family law, business/corporate, and personal injury attorney who represents clients in the Greater New Orleans area. She was recently recognized by peers and selected as a Super Lawyer for 2024. This selection is based on an evaluation of 12 indicators including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice.Christine DeSue provides her clients with high-quality legal consults, support, and results. She is committed to serving her clients with experienced legal counsel at affordable rates. With over 25 years of experience handling family law, personal injury cases, and business/corporate litigation matters, Ms. DeSue understands what it takes to resolve a legal dispute. Whether divorce, child custody, or child support, she knows how to achieve results. When it comes to personal injury lawsuits or business disputes, she fights to protect her client's rights to the fullest.“When you select me as your legal counsel, you will be dealing directly with me. I take the necessary time to listen to my clients to learn about their needs and goals. I will then develop an effective plan for my clients to achieve their desired results,” said DeSue. Her law office, located at 3445 N Causeway BlvdSuite 505, Metairie, LA 70002Christine DeSue chose to pursue a career in law after completing undergraduate studies at Tulane University. She attended Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and graduated in 1995. She passed the bar exam and was admitted to legal practice in 1995. Being selected as Super Lawyers is limited to a small number of attorneys in each state. As one of the few attorneys to garner the distinction of Super Lawyers, DeSue has earned the respect of peers as one of the top-rated attorneys in the nation.For more information about Christine DeSue, visit .About Super LawyersSuper Lawyers recognizes the top attorneys nationwide, across a variety of practice areas and firm sizes, using a patented process of independent research and peer input. The lawyers selected include those with many years of experience, as well as the Rising Stars of the profession. The Super Lawyers selection process selects attorneys on an annual, state-by-state basis using peer nominations and evaluations combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers is a resource designed to aid those needing an attorney and has grown over three decades with an unparalleled reach in print, magazines, and online.

Christine Lynn DeSue

Christine L. DeSue Law Firm

+1 504-602-9679

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn