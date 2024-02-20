Splan And Sailpoint Unite To Redefine Visitor Management And Identity Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This partnership with SailPoint aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to provide our customers with a sophisticated and secure physical identity and access management.” - Madhu Gourineni

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Splan , a pioneer in Unified Badging Identity & Badging software solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SailPoint , a globally recognized expert in identity management. This collaborative endeavour is set to mark a significant milestone in the arena of identity management and organizational security. Madhu Gourineni, CEO of Splan, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative integration, emphasizing the manifold advantages it offers to their valued clientele.

SailPoint, a leader in identity and access management, prioritizes security, compliance, and efficiency. Their integration with Splan extends identity and access management capabilities to include physical badge access - enhancing organizational control, optimizing workflow efficiency, enabling seamless processes such as efficient birthright provisioning of new hires, handling termination and change requests, and facilitating self-service functionalities. The unification not only bridges the gap between physical security and identity security but also introduces innovative solutions for comprehensive recertification processes.

This partnership also offers a sophisticated approach to governance and compliance, addressing the multifaceted needs of various industries by intertwining the realms of Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) and Identity Management. Together, they empower automated access rights synchronization and efficient management of user access changes. The collaborative approach is crucial as it strengthens organizations' holistic security posture.

Madhu Gourineni passionately shared, "Our mission is to offer a unified solution that prioritizes safety while simplifying the overall identity management experience. This partnership with SailPoint aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to provide our customers with a sophisticated and secure physical identity and access management by synchronizing access control with logical identity."

“The partnership between SailPoint and Splan signifies a breakthrough in the convergence of technology and security. Our identity management expertise seamlessly complements Splan's commitment to providing sophisticated and secure physical identity solutions. With this integration, organizations can now confidently embrace an improved approach to identity and access management, creating a harmonious balance between robust security measures and user-friendly experiences”, says Brent McCormick, the Senior Advisory Solution Consultant at SailPoint.

This unification represents a pivotal step in combining innovation and security within the domain of PIAM. Organizations can now rely on this solution that seamlessly integrates identity management into their processes, respecting the provisioning of access levels while enhancing both security and convenience.

