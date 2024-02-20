Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market May See A Big Move | Major Giants NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market

Stay up to date with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market to witness a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 602.1 Billion at a CAGR of 39.4% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 197.6 Billion.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @The Major Players Covered in this Report: Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Amazon (United States), Apple (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Intel (United States), Salesforce (United States), Baidu (China), Tencent (China), Alibaba (China), Huawei (China), Samsung (South Korea), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), OthersDefinition:The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market refers to the sector of the software industry that focuses on the development, deployment, and utilization of software applications and solutions powered by artificial intelligence technologies. AI software encompasses a wide range of applications designed to mimic human intelligence, learn from data, and perform tasks that traditionally require human cognitive abilities. These applications are built upon various AI techniques, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and deep learning.Market Trends:.The adoption of AI software across industries experienced exponential growth, driven by increased awareness of AI's potential benefits, advancements in technology, and a growing number of use cases..The trend of deploying AI models directly on edge devices, reducing latency and enabling real-time processing, gained momentum. Edge AI is particularly relevant for applications in IoT devices, robotics, and autonomous systems.Market Drivers:.Ongoing advancements in AI research, including breakthroughs in machine learning models, algorithms, and techniques, served as a driver for the continuous evolution of AI software capabilities..The availability of increased computing power, facilitated by developments in GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), contributed to the training and deployment of more complex AI models.Market Opportunities:.Opportunities existed for developing industry-specific AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Customized AI applications provided more value to businesses..The integration of AI services with cloud computing platforms presented opportunities for businesses to leverage scalable and cost-effective AI capabilities without heavy infrastructure investments.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players' Strategies @The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market segments by Types: Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Machine Learning Software, Computer Vision Software, Speech and Voice Recognition Software, AI-optimized Hardware and AcceleratorsDetailed analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market segments by Applications: Customer Service and Chatbots, Predictive Analytics, Image and Video Analysis, Autonomous Vehicles, Virtual Assistants, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Amazon (United States), Apple (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Intel (United States), Salesforce (United States), Baidu (China), Tencent (China), Alibaba (China), Huawei (China), Samsung (South Korea), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), OthersGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.- -To showcase the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Breakdown by Application (Customer Service and Chatbots, Predictive Analytics, Image and Video Analysis, Autonomous Vehicles, Virtual Assistants, Others) by Type (Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Machine Learning Software, Computer Vision Software, Speech and Voice Recognition Software, AI-optimized Hardware and Accelerators) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)Check for discount on Immediate Purchase @Key takeaways from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market report:– Detailed consideration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market-leading players.– Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market for forthcoming years.Major questions answered:- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software near future?- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market growth?- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?- How feasible is Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market for long-term investment?Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Production by Region Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Report:- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Competition by Manufacturers- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Machine Learning Software, Computer Vision Software, Speech and Voice Recognition Software, AI-optimized Hardware and Accelerators}- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Analysis by Application {Customer Service and Chatbots, Predictive Analytics, Image and Video Analysis, Autonomous Vehicles, Virtual Assistants, Others}- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.About Author:HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.

Criag Francis

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd

+ +1 434-322-0091

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn