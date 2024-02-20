Semiconductor Foundry Market To USD 136.71 Billion By 2030, Growing At 7.5% CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Global Semiconductor Foundry Market

Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as the transition to smaller nodes (e.g., 7nm, 5nm), enable greater efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness, thereby driving demand for foundry services.

Technological developments in semiconductor manufacturing processes, notably the ongoing move to lower process nodes such as 7nm and 5nm, have ushered in a new era of efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness, resulting in high demand for foundry services. The shrinkage of process nodes refers to the reduction in size of transistors and other components on semiconductor devices. As process nodes shrink, semiconductor makers can pack more transistors onto a single chip, resulting in better degrees of integration and processing capacity. This produces chips that are more efficient, quicker, and capable of handling tasks that are more complicated across a wide range of applications. One of the primary advantages of switching to smaller process nodes is increased energy efficiency. Smaller transistors require less power to transition states, which results in lower power consumption and longer battery life in mobile devices, IoT devices, and other battery-powered electronics. This is especially important in today's networked world, where energy efficiency is a major factor in both consumer devices and industrial applications.

Explore 68 market data Tables spread through nearly 59 Pages and in-depth analysis of the “Semiconductor Foundry Market” by Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Other Applications) by Foundry Type (Pure Play Foundry, IDMs) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2030 with Table of Contents.

The semiconductor industry is cyclical, with periods of high demand followed by downturns.

The semiconductor business is cyclical, with times of high demand and downturns. These cycles are driven by a variety of factors, including macroeconomic situations, technical breakthroughs, and variations in end-market demand. During times of strong demand, semiconductor manufacturers see increased orders and income as demand for electronic devices and components rises. In contrast, during downturns or periods of diminished demand, semiconductor businesses may face issues such as fewer orders, excess inventory, and pricing pressures, resulting in lower sales and profitability. Economic downturns can have a big effect on the semiconductor sector. During recessions or economic contractions, consumer and company expenditure usually falls, resulting in lower demand for electronic equipment like smartphones, laptops, and vehicle electronics. This, in turn, affects demand for semiconductor components, resulting in decreased orders from semiconductor manufacturers and foundries. Furthermore, economic uncertainty may cause firms to postpone or reduce expenditures in new technologies or product improvements, compounding the semiconductor industry's decline.

The growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency presents significant opportunities for semiconductor foundries.

In the field of renewable energy, semiconductor devices including power electronics, microcontrollers, and sensors are critical for improving the performance and efficiency of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, wind turbines, and energy storage solutions. Semiconductor foundries may use their experience in producing sophisticated power semiconductor devices to provide high-efficiency components that allow for maximum power extraction, voltage control, and grid integration in renewable energy systems. Foundries may help expedite the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing customized semiconductor solutions targeted to the specific needs of renewable energy applications. Furthermore, the electrification of transportation, as seen by the growing usage of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), promises attractive potential for semiconductor foundries. EVs rely on a variety of semiconductor components, including as power electronics for motor control, battery management systems (BMS) for energy storage, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to provide safety and autonomy.

Asia Pacific region shows higher growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, notably Taiwan, has emerged as the dominant region for the semiconductor foundry sector. Taiwan is home to several well-known foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest pure-play foundry, and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), among others. These foundries benefit from Taiwan's powerful semiconductor ecosystem, which includes a highly qualified workforce, cutting-edge research and development facilities, and strong government support for the semiconductor industry.

Key Market Segments: Semiconductor Foundry Market

Semiconductor Foundry Market by Application



Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Other Applications

Semiconductor Foundry Market by Foundry Type



Pure Play Foundry IDMs

Semiconductor Foundry Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

The post Semiconductor Foundry Market to USD 136.71 billion by 2030, Growing at 7.5% CAGR – Analysis by Exactitude Consultancy appeared first on Exactitude Consultancy .