SP Announces Five More LS Poll Candidates, Shivpal To Contest From Badaun

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, with five names.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the Badaun seat while Iqra Hasan is the candidate for the Kairana seat.

The Bareilly seat candidate is Praveen Singh Aron and Ajendra Singh Rajput will contest the Hamirpur seat.

Surendra Singh Patel will be the SP candidate on the Varanasi seat.

The Samajwadi Party has also appointed in charge for Lok Sabha seats. Dharmendra Yadav is in charge of Azamgarh and Kannauj seats, Manoj Chaudhary is in charge of Baghpat seat, while Mehboob Ali and Ram Avtar Saini are in charge of Amroha seat.

--IANS

amita/vd