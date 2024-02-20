stc releases its 2024 Kuwait National and Liberation Days TVC

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 20 February 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, launched its latest television commercial (TVC) in celebration of Kuwait’s upcoming National and Liberation Days. The production comes as part of stc’s National Days campaign, which features a range of activities, programs, and special promotions held during the month of February.

stc indicated in a statement that celebrating Kuwait’s National Days alongside the people of Kuwait is a special time of the year. In this regard, the Company annually introduces a creative concept for the TVC as a contribution to the people of Kuwait. This year, the production titled, “الكويتي مازال” aimed to blend tradition with modernity by showcasing Kuwait’s persistence in progressing. The concept and execution of the production was done by Together Production, with Sine Agency as the production house. The production featured the well-known singer Bader Al-Shaeebi, lyrist and composer Ali Bougheith, under the direction of Shamlan Al-Nassar and the director of photography Amin Shamsuddin. Distribution was handled by Ali Al Matrouk, mastering done by Montadhar Al-Zayer, and Dr. Ali bin Hussein who was the stylist for the production.

Focusing on the importance of progression and sustainability, the production featured several influential figures that have played a role in empowering the community, especially the younger generation. Following its long-standing commitment to sustainability, coupled with its extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, the TVC aimed to reflect the values that stc stands by along with the importance of these activities in nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and the younger generation. stc’s support towards these segments can be witnessed through its ‘weyak’ entrepreneurial initiative as well as other programs the Company has launched, organized, or sponsored. In terms of sustainability, stc invited influential Kuwaiti personality, Youssef Al-Omran, also known as "Bu Jarrah”, a well-known advocate for sustainability, as well as other influencers and supporters to be featured in the production as well.

Considering its support towards the local sports community, stc’s TVC also showcased Kuwait’s National Handball team who marked a significant achievement by qualifying for the World Cup after a 15-year absence after securing the fourth position in the 21st Asian Handball Championship.

Additionally, the Kuwaiti award-winning inventor Jenan Al Shehab, along with media influencers Alia Ahmad, Jenan Al Zaid and Ali Najm were featured in the TVC considering their roles as influencers who encourage the importance of knowledge, achievements, and other aspects that drive progression and innovation. Such values run closely to those of stc and the Kuwaiti society.

stc also hosted an exclusive family gathering for stc employees at its headquarters in Olympia Towers. The event was a celebration of Kuwait national holidays and a way for employees to unwind, and bond with each other. The event was filled with excitement and energy, as employees participated in various games and competitions. The highlight of the event was the broadcasting of stc’s latest National Day TVC to the employees that was met with great enthusiasm and received positive feedback from employees.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc said, “We would like to congratulate His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God protect and preserve him, on the celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberations Holidays. Through its role as a digital pioneer, stc is committed to contributing to Kuwait in various ways, whether it is through driving sustainable practices, educating members of the community, empowering local initiatives and innovators, or supporting the sports community, amongst others. During celebratory occasions, such as the national holidays, stc is proud to showcase its love, devotion, and patriotism towards the people of Kuwait and the country.”

In her comments on the TVC, AlJasem expressed that the positive feedback generated from the public regarding the concept behind the production reflects the values that stc holds closely to its heart when dedicating a message of appreciation to the people of Kuwait. When it comes to Kuwait, stc will spare no effort to reflect the true appreciation and sense of attachment it holds to the country of Kuwait.

AlJasem added, “We dedicate this production to the people of Kuwait. We are proud to celebrate amongst the Kuwaiti population on this special occasion and greatly believe in the private sector’s role to spread a positive impact. In line with our mission to provide unwavering support to the local community and the people of Kuwait, stc will continue to participate in and implement initiatives that will leave a long lasting and beneficial impact for the future generations.”

AlJasem concluded by expressing her sincere appreciation to Together Production and Sine Agency as well as her appreciation to director Shamlan Al-Nassar and director of photography Amin Shamsuddin for their collaborative efforts in conceptualizing and producing the TVC, as well as the singer Bader Al-Shaeebi and song writer and composer Ali Bougheith, and all those who played a role in the production process.





MENAFN20022024006699014497ID1107874794