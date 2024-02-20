Asia Mixed On China Rate Cut

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets closed mixed Tuesday as investors assessed decisions on key lending rates by China's central bank.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 106.73 points, or 0.3%, to 38,363.71.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gathered 91.91 points, or 0.6%, to 16,247.51.
In Australia, markets closed marginally lower, as Star Entertainment fell more than 20% to a record low on report of a possible second inquiry into its Sydney casino.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 7.04 points, or 0.2%, to 3,410.85, after the People's Bank of China cut its five-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points to 3.95%, and kept one- and five-year LPR remains unchanged at 3.45%.
In other markets
Singapore's Straits Times Index moved forward 18.15 points, or 0.6%, to 3,244.06.
In Korea, the Kospi dropped 22.47 points, or 0.8%, to 2,657.79.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index spiked 117.36 points, or 0.6%, to 18,753.16.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 slid 82.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,571.22.
In Australia, the ASX 200 dipped 6.05 points, or 0.1%, to 7,659.05.
