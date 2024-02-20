Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- Official talks are held between Kuwait and Qatar at the Qatari Amiri Diwan, with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heading the Kuwaiti side, and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani leading the Qatari side.
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announces that the Head of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management Departments, Dr. Huda Al-Foderi, has been chosen as chief of South West Asia and Africa, Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (SWAAC ELSO).
RIYADH -- The Third Saudi Media Forum kick-starts with the participation of Kuwaiti Information Minister's Representative and Undersecretary Dr. Nasser Mhaisen, 2,000 local and international prominent media professionals, and 80 media entities.
TOKYO -- China's central bank cuts its benchmark mortgage interest rate on Tuesday for the first time in eight months, the bank says.
BERLIN -- German Club, FC Kaiserslautern, announces the death of its player Andreas Brehme, who scored Germany's winning goal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina in Italy. (end) mt
