Benton Resources To Attend PDAC 2024 And Present At The Canada's Atlantic Edge Event On March 5

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton" or the "Company") (TSXV: BEX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference on March 3-6, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Benton's representatives, including members of senior management, technical staff, and investor relations, will be happy to meet with investors and other interested parties at its Booth 3111 (Core Shack) and 2117 (Investors Exchange) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Benton is also excited to announce that it has been invited to participate at the Canada's Atlantic Edge event organized by the Atlantic Canada Mining Alliance. Please see details below.

Date : Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Location : Ontario/ Niagara Room, Intercontinental Hotel, adjoins Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Time : Technical Sessions will take place at 9 am - 4:30 pm ET, followed by a B2B reception

Benton's Presentation : President and CEO Stephen Stares will be presenting at 2:10 pm ET

Benton is inviting investors to attend the event and speak to the Management. Registration is free and available at: .

For more information on the event, please check and reach out to ... or ... .







About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. The Phase 1 drill program consisting of over 5,650 metres has just been wrapped and results include 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu from hole GB-23-12. Preparation for Phase 2 drilling is underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: ...

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations

Phone : 647-249-9298 ext. 322

Email : ...

Website:

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

