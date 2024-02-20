Detergent You Need To Squeeze To Believe: Swash® Laundry Detergent Launches Fresh New Look

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand's new advertising campaign pleads the case for a better way to do laundry featuring Hollywood's favorite juror, Ronald Gladden

Whirlpool Corporation's original laundry detergent, Swash®, is flipping the detergent world on its cap and putting a spin on laundry routines with a bold new look and feel debuting at retailers this month.

While Swash® Laundry Detergent is still the trusted, ultra-concentrated and simple-to-use formula, consumers will notice all new packaging featuring bright, bold colors and a playful new look for the brand, as well as a re-engineered Auto-Stop Top for even easier dosing.

The newly rebranded Swash® Laundry Detergent is available in three scents that just make sense: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing, and Smells Like Vacation.

The new Swash® campaign,“Laundry Court,” puts the laundry detergent in the courtroom with Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden and pleads the case for a better way to do laundry.

"We're thrilled to reveal a reimagined aesthetic for Swash that reflects the power and personality of this small but mighty detergent bottle," said Amanda Herman, Brand Manager, CPG at Whirlpool Corporation. "Swash has so much to offer consumers with its 8x concentrated formula and this rebrand will help give it the attention it deserves."

To celebrate the unfathomable feat of a detergent bottle tackling a mountain of dirty laundry, Swash® Laundry Detergent launched a new advertising campaign titled, "Laundry Court." The spots feature Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden making a return to the jury box as a courtroom deliberates the seemingly impossible concept that Swash® Laundry Detergent can make it easy to clean up even the wildest of laundry messes.

The #1 brand recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana brands[1], one bottle of Swash® Laundry Detergent fits in the palm of your hand and washes 80 regular loads of laundry. It also comes in three scents: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing and Smells Like Vacation and is compatible with HE and non-HE washing machines.

Additional Product Information:

With more than 100 years of laundry experience, Swash® Laundry Detergent allows users to do more, using less.



Auto-Stop Top: The newly redesigned cap takes the guesswork out of measuring and dispenses the right amount of detergent every time.

Ultra-Concentrated: The specially formulated detergent washes 80 regular loads per bottle. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines.

Scents: With two fragrances and an unscented option, clothes will smell fresh and clean.



Smells Like Clean Laundry: Infuse laundry with the scent of fresh linen that smells, well, clean.



Smells Like Nothing: Knock laundry scentless with a fragrance and dye-free formula. Smells Like Vacation: Bring a little bit of that island getaway craving to every load.

Grab a bottle of the newly rebranded Swash® Laundry Detergent, now available online from Amazon and Whirlpool at an MSRP of $17.99. To learn more, visit .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Swash® Laundry Detergent