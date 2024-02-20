Marvion Enters Strategic Collaboration With CITD And MAME Ltd To Pioneer Digital Ownership Tokens (Dots) In Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc., (OTC:MVNC), a leading technology company specializing in Web 3.0 solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Information Technology Development Limited (CITD) and MAME Ltd (Mame). This collaborative agreement marks a significant milestone in the advancement of digital ownership tokens (DOTs) within the entertainment industry.

The MOU, effective as of February 1, 2024, establishes a collaborative arrangement between the parties to leverage their respective expertise for mutual benefit. CITD, a technology company at the forefront of AI, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0 solutions, joins forces with Marvion, renowned for its expertise in developing DOTs and blockchain-powered ecosystems. MAME Ltd, a prominent player in the entertainment and event production business, adds its industry knowledge and network to the collaboration.

The scope of work outlined in the MOU includes the tokenization of rewards points, a service that converts rewards points into digital tokens using blockchain or similar technology. This tokenization process enhances the flexibility, security, and integration of rewards points into digital platforms, loyalty programs, or decentralized applications.

"We are excited to collaborate with Marvion and CITD on this groundbreaking initiative," said Anthony Au Yeung, COO

of MAME Ltd. "By tokenizing rewards points, we can revolutionize the way rewards programs are managed and enhance the overall experience for our customers. This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

"We are looking forward to see how tokenizing reward points can assist the growth of our fans group and hope that it will bring more interaction between us and our fans." Meme, member of SPIRAL, a pop girl group under MAME.

Through this strategic collaboration, Marvion, CITD, and MAME Ltd are poised to drive innovation in the entertainment industry by leveraging the power of digital ownership tokens. Together, they aim to create new opportunities for monetization, engagement, and value creation in the digital era.

About CITD:

China Information Technology Development Limited (CITD) is a technology company focused on the development and integration of advanced technologies and software solutions. CITD specializes in AI, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0 solutions.

About MAME Ltd:

MAME Ltd is a prominent player in the entertainment and event production business. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MAME Ltd is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to its clients and audiences.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that MVNC is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by MarvionTM️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in MVNC's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 17, 2023. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MVNC undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

More Information about MarvionTM️:

About Marvion's DOT



Marvion's DOTs are

integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights.

Each DOT

contains the following:



A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder. Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

