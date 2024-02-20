Aperture Proudly Announces Launch Of Aquaready Aquarium Products Brand

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New Brand of Products brings Quality Aquarium Products to All

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and AquaIllumination, is pleased to announce a new brand serving even more of the aquarist community, AquaReady.



AquaReady will join the Aperture portfolio as a comprehensive freshwater and saltwater brand catering to the entire ecosystem of aquarist needs. While Aperture brands are most known for their premium products, AquaReady will apply the same innovation but with a focus on value to bring quality aquarium products to all. In developing the brand, the focus was on Aquarists looking for products that they can trust and are of great quality and performance but without complexity and the cost associated with it.

"The Aperture team has 25 years of experience delivering premium brands like EcoTech Marine, Neptune Systems and Aquaillumination to the Aquatic space," said Natalie Strahan, Chief Executive Officer of Aperture. "Now with AquaReady, that knowledge and expertise is being harnessed to deliver aquarium products with the equivalent focus on utility and value. The goal is making aquatics easier and more accessible to all experience levels and budgets."

AquaReady will have 34 products in a rolling launch over the next several months, including:



75 GPH Reverse Osmosis (RO) System

Hang-On-Back Powered Refugium

Hang-On-Back Protein Skimmer

Hang-On-Back Media Reactor

Hand-On-Back Multi Filter/Skimmer

Automatic Fleece Roller

Aquariums

Lighting

Pumps Accessories (additive containers, organizational devices, feeding management)

In addition to core products for freshwater and saltwater aquariums, AquaReady will also offer crossover products that facilitate the adaptation of existing freshwater aquarium setups for use with saltwater. All AquaReady products come with a one year warranty.

For more information visit or to purchase AquaReady products, retailers can reach out to their Aperture Sales Representative or visit the Aperture Business website . Aquarists can purchase AquaReady products at their favorite local fish or pet store or online retailer.

About Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries through an integrated platform, which includes the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and habitats, distribution operations, sales professionals and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 110 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems. For more information, visit .

