Florence Healthcare And Slope Unite Forces To Address Site Technology Ecosystem Demand

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Slope , the leading global clinical trial execution platform for sites used by over 75% of NCI-designated cancer centers for inventory and sample management, and Florence Healthcare , the leading site enablement platform used by over 18,000 connected research sites in 55+ countries, announce a strategic partnership in response to site demand for a connected site-centric ecosystem.

This partnership stems from direct feedback from clinical researchers, recognizing their need for cohesive clinical technology across all trials, as opposed to the point solutions typically leveraged trial by trial.

"The Slope-Florence partnership is a powerful combination. Florence's vision to design a platform around sites' needs to streamline operations, enable remote monitoring, and integrate study workflows is uniquely complementary to Slope," says Rust Felix, CEO at Slope. "Our combined solutions bring the industry one step closer to standardizing an end-to-end technology ecosystem built with and for sites."

"Partnering with Slope significantly advances connectivity for research site processes and streamlining research operations, and comes as a direct response to site need," said Ryan Jones, CEO at Florence Healthcare. "Together, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformation at sites and help our clients address a broad range of challenges, reduce risk, and accelerate study timelines."

The Slope clinical trial execution platform provides an end-to-end workflow to ensure that research sites always have the right lab kits available while automatically guiding, documenting, and tracking all sample collection, processing, storing, and shipping activities.

The integration of Slope's platform with Florence's Electronic Investigator Site File (eISF), eBinders, allows sites to transfer critical documents, such as Site & Study Biospecimen Reports, Clinical Inventory Reports, and Study Lab Manuals, directly to Florence, improving workflow and efficiency.

This partnership grants sponsors unprecedented access to comprehensive data insights and documentation. Slope's platform offers real-time biospecimen data, empowering sponsors to make informed study decisions, mitigate risks, and enhance compliance. Florence's SiteLink solution enables real-time access to study documents, improving accuracy, compliance, and accelerating study documentation cycles.

This strategic collaboration aligns with both companies' dedication to improving clinical trial execution at research sites in a way that enables their daily operations - and is a testament to our commitment to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of research sites.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is the leading provider of the Site Enablement Platform, committed to accelerating cures by better connecting sponsors, CROs, and research sites. With over 18,000 connected research sites on its platform in 55 countries, the company streamlines the clinical trial process, enabling seamless collaboration and efficient management of clinical research workflows.

About Slope

Slope's clinical trial execution platform orchestrates the entire biospecimen lifecycle from kitting to testing at the lab, providing sponsors with accurate, real-time biospecimen data needed to inform timely study decisions. Slope captures sample data directly from sites as they perform study activities and integrates with EDC, RTSM, LIMS, labs, kitters, and shippers, ensuring a seamless data flow and trial execution for all stakeholders. Slope's software provides sponsors with instant access to higher-quality sample data, leading to faster reconciliation, less risk, and significantly improved study compliance, monitoring, and reporting. Slope has supported over 14,000 of the most complex, sample-intensive trials worldwide and has been adopted by over 75% of NCI-designated cancer centers for inventory and sample management. For more information, visit slopeclinical .

