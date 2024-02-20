After School Music Academy Announces Innovative Program To Empower California Schools With $1 Billion Arts Grant

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / As California schools prepare to tap into a historic $1 billion arts and music education grant, the After School Music Academy (ASMA) stands ready to offer an innovative solution to ensure students reap the full benefits of this investment. ASMA's unique program goes beyond traditional music lessons, fostering lifelong creativity and self-expression through a dynamic blend of music, movement, and mindfulness.

ASMA recognizes that California schools will need more staff and resources to fully utilize the grant. Its program offers immediate support and seamlessly integrates into existing after-school structures.

What Makes ASMA Unique:



Expression Over Perfection: ASMA prioritizes fun and exploration over technical mastery, building confidence and a love for music in every student.

Multifaceted Learning: From guitar and vocal classes to hip-hop dance, jiu-jitsu, and yoga, ASMA offers a diverse range of activities that cater to various interests and learning styles.

Connection to Self: ASMA's movement-based instruction fosters self-awareness, discipline, and emotional well-being, contributing to a holistic educational experience. Experienced Instructors: ASMA employs passionate, qualified educators who inspire students and ignite their creative potential.

Partnership Opportunities:

ASMA invites California school district personnel and educators to explore how its program can complement existing arts and music initiatives.

After School Music Academy offers:



Flexible program implementation: Tailored to individual school needs and schedules.

Professional development workshops: Equipping educators with compelling music- and movement-based teaching strategies. Grant utilization guidance: Helping schools maximize the impact of the $1 billion arts grant.

"Currently, 1 in 5 in California schools has access to music education, so fortunately, California schools' investment in the arts, based on current grant funding, has skyrocketed. And in the gap, After School Music Academy is prepared to lead the industry in creating a sustainable infrastructure for in-classroom enrichment in the arts," said David Chiorini, founder of After School Music Academy.

Join ASMA in empowering California schools to unlock the transformative power of arts and music education for all students. Together, let's make the most of this historic opportunity.

About After School Music Academy:

After School Music Academy helps kids and young adults gain confidence through creativity. Established in hundreds of schools and staffed by professional music and arts teachers across California, ASMA specializes in arts education classes for schools. With us, it's never about perfect performances. We believe in the deep potential of every student to create and the beauty of a world where kids are free to play and express themselves.

