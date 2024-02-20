Govmint Announces Availability Of Gold And Silver Proofs Featuring A Remarkable Design Highlighting Liberty And Britannia

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) First-Ever Collaboration Between Chief Engravers Produces Unifying Liberty and Britannia Design

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / GovMint , one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces the availability of Gold and Silver Proofs featuring a remarkable design highlighting Liberty and Britannia, two historical themes featured on many coins in the U.S. and Britain over the years, but never together on one unified design. The proofs here were struck at The Royal Mint, and companion versions minted at the U.S. Mint will be available to customers very soon.

With this release, two historic Mints have come together in a groundbreaking creative partnership, for the first time ever combining the talent and skills of each mint's Chief Engraver to produce a design unifying Liberty and Britannia on one design. The U.S. Mint Chief Engraver, Joseph F. Menna, and The Royal Mint Chief Engraver, Gordon Summers, have conceived a stunning reverse design celebrating the harmony of the figures while giving each equal prominence. The obverse, by well-known British designer Martin Jennings, features the first definitive portrait of King Charles III.

Each kilo and one-ounce gold and two-ounce and one-ounce silver coin comes sonically sealed in a holder with exclusive labels featuring three signatures from numismatists essential to this release. The front label features dual signatures from The Royal Mint Chief Engraver/Designer Gordon Summers and artist Martin Jennings, and a back label features a signature from AMS ambassador and former 34th and 39th Director of the U.S. Mint, David J. Ryder - who set the table for collaborations like this one while he served in the presidential administrations of first George H. W. Bush, then Donald Trump.

"Prior to my departure as the 39th U.S. Mint Director and keeping with my efforts of partnering with other global Mints from around the world, was an effort to jointly develop beautiful coin projects that the world could collect and enjoy.

"The Liberty and Britannia coin being introduced today is one of the last official programs I approved as the 39th Mint Director. Chief Engravers Joe Menna along with Gordon Summers have designed a stunning piece of art that is truly one of a kind.

"My congratulations to both the United States Mint and the British Royal Mint for making this one-of-a-kind and beautiful coin a reality," said David Ryder.

About GovMint

GovMint has been at the forefront of collectible numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion.

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint produces circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce, along with numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated and commemorative coins, and more.

About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is the world's largest export mint, supplying coins and collectibles to the U.K. and overseas countries.

