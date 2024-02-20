Zerify Updates Shareholders On Key Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDISON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in secure video conferencing and collaboration, is pleased to provide an update to its valued shareholders regarding significant developments poised for launch.



Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, expressed optimism about the company's trajectory and its impact on shareholders. "We are optimistic about both the future of Zerify and the value it brings to our shareholders," said Kay. "Our innovative secure Zerify Meet & Defender technologies represent a quantum leap in the secure video conferencing domain. We firmly assert that no other player in this sector can match the competitive edge we possess and hope to prove that with our White Label deal."

Several major deals previously announced by Zerify, including our White Label initiative, are nearing finalization stages of development, testing, and launch planning. A significant announcement is coming soon. Revised revenue forecasts now stand at about $2M for 2024, especially with the White Label deal and growing continuously the following years. Furthermore, we are enthusiastic about a new revenue stream with our Zerify Meet API, facilitating seamless integration of Zerify Meet directly into existing applications.

"In essence, we are still excited by our strategic trajectory and corporate outlook, particularly anticipating substantial growth over the next three years," concluded Kay. "Our solutions adeptly tackle the pressing need for secure communications in today's video conferencing landscape, and we are confident in capitalizing on this opportunity to furnish consumers and organizations with a more secure mode of communication."

Forward Looking Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“may,”“intend,”“expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor“out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

Zerify Contact:

Mark L. Kay

...

(732) 661-9641