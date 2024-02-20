Harsco Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract And Expands Footprint With Gerdau



Contract is a first for Harsco Environmental and Gerdau in Mexico

The seven-year contract encompassing slag management and scrap processing services for Gerdau's Sahagun, Hidalgo, Mexico site Contract reflects Harsco Environmental's effective management, beneficial reuse of materials, and support of customers' commitment to sustainability



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), announced today that it has signed a multi-year services contract with Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel products in the Americas and one of the largest suppliers of specialty long steel products in the world. Harsco Environmental has a collaborative history with Gerdau, including five decades in Brazil. This contract is an inaugural agreement between Harsco Environmental and Gerdau within Mexico.

Harsco Environmental's contract will deliver comprehensive services, such as slag pot carrying, metal recovery, and slag processing, to Gerdau's site in Sahagun, Hidalgo. These services optimize operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable practices within the steel manufacturing process.

"Harsco Environmental's commitment revolves around delivering cutting-edge resolutions and efficient project management for our clients. This is why signing a significant contract with Gerdau, a leading global steel company, fills us with pride," said Mauro Curi, President, Global Mill Services, Harsco Environmental. "We have a strong relationship with Gerdau, and we are honored to have our work validated by a valued client and have the opportunity to continue to work with them for the years to come."

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at .