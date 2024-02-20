Lottery.Com, Inc. Announces Voluntary Dismissal By Woodford Eurasia Assets Of Proxy Misstatement Lawsuit Against Lottery.Com And Its Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery Inc., leading online lottery services provider announces that the legal action alleging proxy misstatements filed in federal court by Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd against Lottery and the individual members of the Company's Board of Directors, including Chairman Matthew McGahan, has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice by Woodford.



The Notice of Voluntary Dismissal Without Prejudice was filed by Woodford in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on February 14, 2024 in Case No. 23-1317-GBW, which stated that Woodford provides notice of dismissal of all claims without prejudice against Defendants Lotttery and its directors.

This notice of dismissal comes after Woodford filed its Complaint and unsuccessfully sought to enjoin the Company and its directors from holding the Special Meeting of Stakeholders, wherein the shareholders voted to allow the sale of stock that potentially could result in a change of control of the Company to its primary lender, United Capital Investments London Limited (“UCIL”). Woodford's Motion For A Temporary Restraining Order, Preliminary Injunction and Expedited Discovery was denied by the Court by Memorandum Order on November 17, 2023, in which Honourable Judge Gregory B. Williams stated,“the Court is not convinced...the directors' interest in UCIL substantially change a voter's mind and is not convinced that [Woodford] has shown a likelihood of success of the merits.” The Court added,“public's interest is best served by permitting the Special Meeting to continue in line with the Company's bylaws.”

With the dismissal of this lawsuit by Woodford, no further action is required by Lottery or its directors.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery and Sports, commented:

"We are pleased to put this matter behind us. This resolution allows us to focus on our mission to offer innovative solutions in the lottery industry and to transform the sports media and entertainment arena with sports. We can now get back to focusing on providing value for our customers and stakeholders. We remain committed to operating with the highest standards of integrity and look forward to continuing our work in revolutionising the lottery and sports media experience worldwide. I would like to express my gratitude to our legal advisors, my fellow Board Directors and all those who have supported the company through this process.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit .

About Sports

Emerging from the strategic acquisition of SportLocker, Sports is poised to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. For more information, visit .

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

