The Global Long Read Sequencing Market was valued USD 487.7 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 2,514.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

Market size value in 2023 USD 487.7 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 2,514.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 26.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Segments Covered Technology , Application , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered BGI, ELEMENT BIOSCIENCES Eurofins Genomics F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Market Overview

The long-read sequencing (LRS) market is witnessing significant growth driven by the need to overcome limitations associated with short-read sequencing (SRS). LRS, offering reads exceeding 10,000bp, beats SRS in genome assembly, particularly in addressing challenges posed by repetitive sequences. The dominance of true LRS technologies, exemplified by Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Nanopore), marks a withdrawal from conventional short-read systems. Inherent benefits drive the market, with longer reads facilitating improved genome assembly, enhanced variant detection, and efficient haplotype phasing. PacBio and Nanopore's real-time sequencing capabilities, coupled with portability, offer a competitive edge. Nanopore's devices, detecting electronic signals, are compact and portable, enabling field applications during outbreaks. Rapid sequencing, with PacBio completing runs in <24 hours, and user-determined run times by Nanopore, enhances flexibility and eliminates batch sequencing requirements, particularly advantageous for small genomes and specific genomic regions. Beyond genomics, LRS's foray into other 'omics realms, such as direct RNA sequencing and simultaneous detection of epigenetic modifications, broadens market opportunities. While LRS holds promise for diagnosing diseases, challenges and limitations persist, requiring careful consideration. The market's trajectory hinges on overcoming these challenges to harness the full potential of LRS in clinical sequencing and disease understanding.

BGI

ELEMENT BIOSCIENCES

Eurofins Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Illumina, Inc.

MicrobesNG

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

PacBio

Quantapore, Inc. Other notable players

Rising Demand for Whole Genome Reconstruction

One of the primary drivers for the global Long Read Sequencing market is the growing demand for whole genome reconstruction is boosting the importance of long-read sequencing (LRS) in the market. Unlike short-read sequencing (SRS), LRS, demonstrated by PacBio and Oxford Nanopore, offers accelerated sequencing runs, completing analyses in less than 24 hours. This swift turnaround is vital in meeting the rising demand for comprehensive genome assembly, as LRS provides considerably longer reads, simplifying the difficult task of piecing together the complex human genome. The flexibility and real-time capabilities of Nanopore technologies cater to the dynamic requirements of whole-genome reconstruction. LRS addresses the challenges posed by repetitive genomic regions and large-scale rearrangements, enhancing the accuracy of reconstruction and closing gaps in genomic knowledge. As the healthcare and research sectors increasingly prioritize in-depth genomic insights, the speed, flexibility, and extended read lengths of LRS position it as a pivotal technology meeting the escalating demand for whole genome reconstruction.

Drivers:



Ongoing advancements in long-read sequencing technologies

Long-read sequencing facilitates more accurate and comprehensive genomic data generation Clinical Applications and Precision Medicine Rising Demand for Whole Genome Reconstruction

Opportunities:



The portability of some LRS platforms, such as Nanopore's devices, presents an opportunity for on-site and field applications

The benefits of utilizing longer reads for genome reconstruction and analysis can significantly impact the diagnosis of diseases and disorders

Real-Time Sequencing and Speed Expansion to Other 'Omics

Real-Time Sequencing and Speed

In contrast to the predetermined run durations of Short-Read Sequencing (SRS) systems, both PacBio and Oxford Nanopore offer accelerated sequencing processes. PacBio provides options for swift sequencing, allowing completion within less than 24 hours, spanning from sample preparation to analysis. Nanopore technologies enable real-time analyses, empowering users to determine the experimental run time, facilitating tracking of data collection, and initiating analyses at their convenience. This flexibility and speed eliminate the necessity for batch sequencing of multiple samples, a requirement for cost-effective SRS. This capability is particularly advantageous when scrutinizing small genomes, such as those found in many pathogens, or specific genomic regions.

North America dominates the market for Long Read Sequencing.

North America leads the long-read sequencing market, driven by substantial investments in cutting-edge genomics technologies. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, research initiatives, and collaborations with key industry players contribute to its market dominance. Continuous technological advancements, coupled with a strong demand for precision medicine, further propel the growth of long-read sequencing solutions in North America.

In Asia Pacific, particularly Japan, the long-read sequencing market experiences dynamic regional trends. Rising investments in advanced diagnostic techniques and major players establishing a robust presence contribute to the region's growth. Japan, with a flourishing genomics industry, emerges as a key market driven by the demand for precision medicine and a deeper understanding of genetics. As Japan continues to advance in genomics research and technology, the long-read sequencing market in the Asia Pacific, especially in Japan, is ready for significant expansion.

The Whole Genome Sequencing Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Long Read Sequencing market, the application segment comprises various categories such as Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Metagenomics, RNA Sequencing, and Others. The Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) segment in the long-read sequencing market is pivotal for genomics research, offering a comprehensive analysis of entire genomes. Commonly employed in studying human genomes, the scalability and flexibility of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology extend its utility to various species, including livestock, plants, and disease-related microbes. WGS provides a high-resolution, base-by-base perspective of the genome, enabling the capture of both large and small variants often overlooked by targeted approaches. This approach proves instrumental in identifying causative variants for subsequent studies on gene expression and regulation mechanisms. The ability of WGS to deliver substantial data swiftly supports the assembly of novel genomes, making it a powerful tool in genomics research with broad applications in diverse fields, from understanding inherited disorders to tracking disease outbreaks.

