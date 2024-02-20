Walkme Introduces Workflow Accelerators To Eliminate Friction In Workflows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customizable solutions increase process effectiveness, reduce risk, and boost employee productivity by eliminating friction in mission-critical workflows for HR, Sales, IT, and Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions for effectively navigating technology change, today unveiled Workflow Accelerators - a robust set of predefined solutions for eliminating friction in key workflows - revolutionizing the way businesses address workflow inefficiencies. By identifying the difficulties people face when interacting with software and removing friction in mission-critical workflows such as employee onboarding, sales opportunity management, and IT service requests, enterprises can improve software adoption to drive measurable business outcomes including revenue growth, productivity, efficiency, and compliance.



WalkMe's Workflow Accelerators are based on best practices and insights from over 600,000 deployments and 7 billion annual user interactions across 2,000 global enterprises. Each Workflow Accelerator identifies the most common places users run into trouble, and is mapped to a set of fully-customizable templates that contain predefined WalkMe in-app guidance, automations, data validation, and more. Workflow Accelerators overlay onto specific workflows, task by task, across any number of applications to eliminate friction and drive effective and efficient workflow adoption among users.

According to the 2024 State of Digital Adoption Report,1 93% of enterprise leaders agree that optimizing digital assets and their associated workflows will be key to solving many organizational challenges, including increasing productivity in 2024 to remain competitive.

"Visibility into which workflows are adopted or impeded across a business will be increasingly crucial for organizations as they build cross-functional work models. WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform enables clients to quickly identify issues in their critical business workflows, optimizing end-to-end processes and driving value for digital adoption success,” said Amy Loomis, research VP, Future of Work, IDC Research.

"Workflows are the backbone of every business. When they don't run smoothly, business outcomes suffer,” said KJ Kusch, global field CTO for WalkMe. "WalkMe is the only Digital Adoption Platform that meets customers where they are in their digital maturity, empowering business leaders to see where people are struggling and where processes fall short across critical workflows - and proactively fix that digital friction across applications. This new approach to digital adoption allows businesses to optimize workflows, maximize software investments, and become pros at managing the constant cycle of technology change."

WalkMe customers have been using Workflow Accelerators in beta testing to increase effective employee adoption of their workflows, achieving significant results.

"With Workflow Accelerators, WalkMe provides time-saving, pre-built solutions that help resolve friction in our sales processes and overall user experience,” said Andrea Rodriquez, senior enablement systems digital adoption manager, Okta.“This content not only helps our builders accelerate the overall execution of critical WalkMe deliverables, but also inspires new ideas and solutions that help drive sales productivity."

"Any organization with complex workflows in their employee experience would benefit from WalkMe's Workflow Accelerators as a way to fast track improvements to employee productivity and compliance, and ultimately business success,” said Nikki Merchant, workflow systems analyst, Thrive Pet Healthcare.

“We've accomplished 80% of our planning and execution process thanks to visibility into specific HR workflows and performance management tasks. We identified areas we need to address and now have the prescriptive solutions we need, configured to our business," shared a digital adoption leader at a financial corporation with 2,000 employees.

WalkMe's predefined solutions for key workflows across business domains include:



Human Resources workflows such as employee separation, job change, candidate recruitment, and compensation management.

Sales workflows such as configuring price quotes, order management, opportunity management, and forecasting.

Information Technology workflows such as service request fulfillment, access management, and incident management.

Finance workflows such as vendor onboarding, contract lifecycle management, and travel management. Other domains including operations and supply chain, customer service, engineering, security, enterprise portfolio and project management, etc.



WalkMe Workflow Accelerators accelerate time to value for digital adoption, driving faster results and business impact. Now, business leaders across domains can more quickly and easily create a frictionless user experience customized and configured to align with their unique workflow requirements. To learn more about WalkMe Workflow Accelerators, visit walkme .

About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world's leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization's tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

