Carrum Health And The Oncology Institute Partner On Breast Cancer Treatment Model

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Value-based care program offers Las Vegas patients access to high quality cancer care while reducing costs for employers

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Oncology Institute (TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology practices in the country, announced its partnership with Carrum Health. This collaboration aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective breast cancer care to patients in TOI's Las Vegas, Nevada market, with plans for further expansion into additional markets in the coming year. Through employers, Carrum Health will offer patients a comprehensive bundled package for breast cancer care, covering two years treatment, including chemotherapy, office visits, and symptom management through TOI.



The partnership will focus on patients with non-metastatic breast cancer patients in Las Vegas. TOI will expand its patient base by having access to the Carrum Health network. TOI joins Carrum's rigorously vetted Centers of Excellence network, comprising high-value providers who have invested in patient-centric, evidence-based care nationwide. Carrum Health offers employer clients pre-negotiated access to this network at pre-negotiated bundled prices, so members can benefit from high-quality care with the help of dedicated care navigators, without having to worry about cost and administrative burdens.

Dr. Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute (TOI), shared his commitment to this venture, stating,“We are deeply committed to providing high quality oncology care to breast cancer patients, in partnership with Carrum Health. This bundled solution is the first of its kind for TOI, and we are committed to delivering world-class care in the community for the patients that we will serve.”

"Community oncology providers play a key role in expanding access to high-value cancer care for our members in their local area," said Sach Jain, CEO and Founder of Carrum Health. "The Oncology Institute offers high quality, compassionate care for individuals navigating the challenges of cancer. Collaborating with them is a key step in our commitment to delivering optimal patient outcomes and relieving financial burdens."

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit .

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is changing how we pay for and deliver care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of surgical and cancer care providers. Carrum's upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care. Learn more at carrumhealth .

