Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: $20.2 Billion In Estimated Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend in Q4 2023 saw moderate 2% Year-over-Year (YoY) growth compared to Q4 2022; Asia-Pacific (APAC) saw +42% YoY growth and Latin America (LATAM) saw +71% YoY growth

LONDON, UK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, released its Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . The report comprehensively analyzes the state of open programmatic CTV advertising from October through December 2023.

The report provides key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings:



$6.5 billion in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend in Q4 2023, 2% YoY growth



CTV ad spend post-COVID investment subsides in 2023 with 2% YoY growth

Total of $20.2 billion in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend in 2023

Invalid traffic (IVT) rate reaches 17% in global open programmatic CTV in Q4 2023, down from 18% in Q4 2022

Android OS gained 154% YoY global market share , closing Q4 with a 24% total market share; Roku holds the largest OS share at 49% APAC saw a 42% increase in YoY ad spend , while LATAM saw 71% YoY growth

What's in the Report

Pixalate's Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report provides information for advertisers and media companies looking to understand the CTV ad landscape.

The report includes CTV ad spend trends by global region, CTV device market share trends, invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud), Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV app store insights, and CTV operating system trends.

Download and explore the complete Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

CONTACT: Nina Talcott Pixalate Inc. ...