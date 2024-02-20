Restaurant-Tech Leader Crunchtime Expands Global Operations And Surpasses $100 Million In Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ops Management Tech Helps 4 out of 5 of the Top 50 Restaurant Brands Manage Profitability and Improve the Guest Experience

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchtime, the leading provider of operations management solutions for the restaurant industry, today announced that it now supports 80% of the top 50 restaurant brands in the U.S. and more than one-third of the top 500 with technology that helps operators manage food and labor costs while delivering great customer experiences. The company has also surpassed another milestone, $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), as customers across the globe accelerate adoption of Crunchtime products.



Key milestones that fueled the company's growth include:



Surpassed 125,000 locations supported globally –Over 500 brands are now using Crunchtime solutions across more than 125,000 locations to manage inventory, labor and scheduling, operations execution, and training. Among the customers that started working with Crunchtime or purchased additional products in 2023 are: Bowlero, Jersey Mike's, The Cheesecake Factory, Jimmy John's, Dave & Buster's, Miller's Ale House, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, and Ruby Tuesday.

Expanded cross-product usage to 49% of customers –Nearly half of Crunchtime's customers have adopted multiple products across its inventory management, labor and scheduling, operations execution, and learning and development product lines.

Grew headcount to 400 –Crunchtime added team members worldwide, with employees across three continents and offices in six cities.

Strengthened global infrastructure and support –Crunchtime established regional teams in the United Kingdom and Australia and extended its helpdesk hours to 24/7 to support its expanded global operations. Andy Murdoch, based in Melbourne, Australia, was named Vice President of Strategic Brands & APAC Sales to further expand Crunchtime's global presence.

Added leadership team members –In the past year, the company saw the arrival of John Raguin as Chief Executive Officer , Andrew Bergen as Chief Customer Officer, and Deanna Swanson as Chief People Officer to drive Crunchtime's mission of empowering restaurant brands to operate every location like their best location. Hosted largest customer conference in company history –Customers from around the globe gathered in San Antonio, Texas, to attend the Ops Summit to share best practices and compete for the inaugural Ops Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements. Fast-casual brand Sweetgreen won the 2023 award after presenting their story alongside two other finalists (P.F. Chang's and Tacala Companies, a Taco Bell franchise).

”We're thrilled to reach this significant milestone, which is very much a reflection of the type of partnership we have with our customers and our employees' commitment to their success,” said Raguin.“Brands are looking for opportunities to consolidate the applications and vendors they use, which have sprawled in recent years, and we've been fortunate to be the tech partner of choice that customers trust to support the most strategic parts of their operations.”

About Crunchtime:

Crunchtime is how the world's top restaurant brands achieve ops excellence in every location. Our software is used in over 125,000 locations in 100+ countries to manage inventory, staff scheduling, learning and development, food safety, operational tasks, and audits. Crunchtime enables customers, including Chipotle, Jersey Mike's, Domino's, Dunkin', Five Guys, and P.F. Chang's, to control food and labor costs and deliver great experiences. For more information, visit crunchtime.

