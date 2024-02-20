Alternus Clean Energy Celebrates Activation Of Omohundro Solar Project At Ceremony With Mayor Of Nashville, TN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --Project Represents Completion of the Third Stage of First U.S. Based Installation for Alternus Clean Energy with More Planned in Tennessee--

--New Solar Installation Will Help Power Operations at Metro Water Services Omohundro Campus--

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ: ALCE) (“Alternus”), a leading utility-scale transatlantic, clean energy independent power producer (IPP), proudly announces the successful activation of the Omohundro Solar Project ("Omohundro") on December 28, 2023, by its wholly owned subsidiary Lightwave Renewable LLC. This milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 16 with Nashville Mayor, Freddie O'Connell and marks the completion of the third operational asset in Alternus' collaboration with Metro Water Services ("Metro") in Nashville, Tennessee, furthering the city's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The solar installation will provide a major portion of the energy needed for Metro Water Services' operations at the Omohundro campus.

“It's amazing to be here to help cut the ribbon on Metro's largest solar installation to date,” stated Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell at Friday's event.“This is something for all of the city of Nashville to celebrate, we are taking one step closer to a better energy future today. We want to transition government operations to 100% renewable energy by 2041 and Metro Water Services has led the way on this challenge.”

Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus, commented, "The activation of the Omohundro segment is the first major step in our partnership with Metro Water Services and the city of Nashville, and underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives in the U.S. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with Metro as we strive towards a sustainable and environmentally conscious future."

Omohundro, with a total capacity of 2.6 MW, consists of two segments: Omohundro East (1) and Omohundro West (1). These segments, secured under a 30-year energy services agreement with Metro Water Services, will generate clean, renewable energy to power the local water services, aligning with Metro's dedication to sustainable practices.

Combined with the operational Central project (0.44 MW) and Whites Creek project (0), the completion of Omohundro marks the culmination of Phase 1 of a multi-phase contract with Metro. Alternus has already initiated several other clean energy projects in Tennessee as part of its ongoing commitment to expanding renewable energy initiatives in the U.S.

About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.

Alternus Clean Energy is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer headquartered in the United States. Specializing in developing, installing, owning, and operating utility-scale solar parks in the US and Europe, Alternus is dedicated to rapid growth and expanding its portfolio to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years. With a vision to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy, Alternus aims to deliver a sustainable future where people and planet thrive in harmony. For more information, visit .

Alternus Clean Energy/Lightwave Media Contact:

James McCusker

The Canaan Parish Group

203-585-4750

...

Alternus Clean Energy Investor Contact:

+1 (913) 815-1557

...

Metro Water Services Media Contact

Sonia Allman

615-862-4494

...

Metropolitan Government of Nashville - Davidson County

Mayor Freddie O'Connell's Office Media Contact

Alex Apple

615-862-6000

...