Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Consisting Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

Another humanitarian aid shipment consisting of electrical
equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Energy.
It was noted that, in accordance with the order of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023,
the last part of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid
to the Ukrainian people by Azerbaijan was sent today from Sumgayit
Technological Park to Ukraine.
The humanitarian cargo delivered by the Ministry of Energy
includes more than 670k meters of electric cables and wires, as
well as 26 transformers and complete transformer substations. The
humanitarian goods, transported by a convoy of 25 heavy trucks
(TIR), are sent to support the restoration of sustainable
electricity supply to the affected territories due to the current
situation in Ukraine.
It should be noted that previous parts of humanitarian aid
totaling $7.6 mln were sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21,
December 8, 2023, and January 11, 2024. In total, more than 3.3 mln
metres of electric cables and wires, as well as 72 transformers and
complete transformer substations, were sent to Ukraine by a caravan
of 107 heavy trucks.
