Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Consisting Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

Abbas Ganbay

Another humanitarian aid shipment consisting of electrical equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

It was noted that, in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, the last part of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people by Azerbaijan was sent today from Sumgayit Technological Park to Ukraine.

The humanitarian cargo delivered by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 670k meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and complete transformer substations. The humanitarian goods, transported by a convoy of 25 heavy trucks (TIR), are sent to support the restoration of sustainable electricity supply to the affected territories due to the current situation in Ukraine.

It should be noted that previous parts of humanitarian aid totaling $7.6 mln were sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, December 8, 2023, and January 11, 2024. In total, more than 3.3 mln metres of electric cables and wires, as well as 72 transformers and complete transformer substations, were sent to Ukraine by a caravan of 107 heavy trucks.