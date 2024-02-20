Zelensky Thanks Sweden For New Aid Package And For Joining Maritime Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Sweden for providing a military aid package worth over $680 million.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a post on the social network X .

“I am grateful to Sweden and personally to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the largest defense assistance package to date, totalling $683 million, and for joining the maritime coalition. Artillery ammunition, air defense, grenade launchers, combat boats, armored vehicles, and other items are meeting some of our frontline warriors' most pressing needs,” the President noted.

He also expressed gratitude to Sweden for the implementation of agreements.“Thanks to Sweden's support, we have been able to save thousands of lives, protect our shared values, and defend our Europe,” stressed Zelensky.

The President reminded that Sweden's overall defense assistance has already totaled around $3 billion.“This is a significant contribution to Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russian aggression and a powerful investment in preserving peace and freedom in Europe,” wrote Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden announced a new military aid package worth SEK 7.1 billion (about $683 million) for Ukraine. This 15th package is the largest that Sweden has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.