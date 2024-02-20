Polish Farmers Block Railroad Near Border, Dump Ukrainian Grain On Tracks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Protesting Polish farmers blocked the railroad near the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and poured Ukrainian grain from a freight car onto the tracks.

That's according to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"On the morning of February 20, Polish farmers intensified their protests near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railroad. In addition, they poured grain from a freight car onto the tracks," the report says.

Roman Kondruv, a co-organizer of the Polish farmers' protest, stated that he had no influence on the protesters and that the grain pouring was due to emotional reasons.

The police arrived at the scene some time later, and less than half an hour after their arrival, the Polish farmers unblocked the railroad.

According to Ukrinform, Polish farmers are currently holding a general strike in approximately 200 locations across the country. They are blocking roads, key communication hubs, and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's rejection of the European Green Deal.

On February 18, Polish farmers blocked truck traffic in both directions at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, including perishable, dangerous, and humanitarian cargo.

On February 16, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with his Polish counterpart. Talks will continue this week.

On February 12, the European Commission called on Ukraine and Poland to negotiate grain exports.

Since February 9, 2024, protests have been held on the roads leading to checkpoints in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Photo: Suspilne Lviv