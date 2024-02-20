               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Build Wind Power Plant With 240 MW Installed Capacity - Decree


2/20/2024 8:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to implement a pilot project on constructing a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 240 MW, Trend reports.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link .

Will be updated

