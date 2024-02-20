               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan, South Korea To Increase Number Of Flights


2/20/2024 8:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. The Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastaev has met with the Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Yoonsang Lee in Seoul, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on the resumption of flights between Astana and Seoul, an increase in flights on the Almaty-Seoul route, as well as the opening of flights from Shymkent to Seoul and between Busan and the cities of Kazakhstan.

In addition, Talgat Lastaev held meetings with the management of the low-cost airline T'Way and the cargo airline Sirius Airlines, where Korean carriers expressed their intention to operate flights to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, South Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading partners in Asia. Thus, trade turnover between the countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea during the period amounted to $3.8 billion, and imports from South Korea amounted to $2.2 billion.

MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search