Kazakhstan, South Korea To Increase Number Of Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. The Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastaev has met with the Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Yoonsang Lee in Seoul, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on the resumption of flights between Astana and Seoul, an increase in flights on the Almaty-Seoul route, as well as the opening of flights from Shymkent to Seoul and between Busan and the cities of Kazakhstan.

In addition, Talgat Lastaev held meetings with the management of the low-cost airline T'Way and the cargo airline Sirius Airlines, where Korean carriers expressed their intention to operate flights to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, South Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading partners in Asia. Thus, trade turnover between the countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea during the period amounted to $3.8 billion, and imports from South Korea amounted to $2.2 billion.