Kazakhstan, South Korea To Increase Number Of Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. The Vice
Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastaev has met with the
Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the
Republic of Korea, Yoonsang Lee in Seoul, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on the
resumption of flights between Astana and Seoul, an increase in
flights on the Almaty-Seoul route, as well as the opening of
flights from Shymkent to Seoul and between Busan and the cities of
Kazakhstan.
In addition, Talgat Lastaev held meetings with the management of
the low-cost airline T'Way and the cargo airline Sirius Airlines,
where Korean carriers expressed their intention to operate flights
to Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile, South Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important
trading partners in Asia. Thus, trade turnover between the
countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea
during the period amounted to $3.8 billion, and imports from South
Korea amounted to $2.2 billion.
