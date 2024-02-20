Uzbekistan Ranks Among Russia's Leading Trade, Economic Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. Uzbekistan
is among the top ten leading trade and economic partners of Russia,
Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said in
Trend reports.
He spoke at the first meeting of the Interparliamentary
Commission on Cooperation of Russia's State Duma and the
Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Parliament in Moscow on
February 19.
The meeting was held by Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav
Volodin and Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament
Nuriddin Ismoilov.
The sides discussed the development of economic integration in
the Eurasian space, the improvement of the health care system, and
the situation in the field of labor migration.
Volodin emphasized the need for active development of
inter-parliamentary cooperation, the search for new forms of
cooperation, and filling the work of friendship groups and the
Interparliamentary Commission with specific content that meets the
needs of citizens of both countries.
Ismoilov supported the idea of improving interparliamentary
cooperation and emphasized the importance of the deputies'
contribution to the resolution of matters. The sides expressed
readiness to take action to support the decisions made at the level
of heads of state.
The Chairman of the State Duma noted that the number of students
from Uzbekistan studying in Russia reached 53,000. He also
emphasized the growing interest of Russians in visiting Uzbekistan
and the activity of Uzbek citizens coming to Russia for work. The
number of Russians who wanted to visit Uzbekistan increased by 30
percent in 2023, amounting to about 714,000 people.
He noted that mostly citizens of Uzbekistan (six million people)
come to Russia to work.
Both sides emphasized the importance of cultural and educational
ties and maintaining friendly relations between the peoples of both
countries.
Volodin invited his Uzbek counterpart to the international forum
"Development of Parliamentarism.".
The agreement on the establishment of the Interparliamentary
Commission was signed on November 28, 2022, during Volodin's
official visit to Uzbekistan.
