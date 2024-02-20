Uzbekistan Ranks Among Russia's Leading Trade, Economic Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. Uzbekistan is among the top ten leading trade and economic partners of Russia, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said in Trend reports.

He spoke at the first meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation of Russia's State Duma and the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Parliament in Moscow on February 19.

The meeting was held by Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament Nuriddin Ismoilov.

The sides discussed the development of economic integration in the Eurasian space, the improvement of the health care system, and the situation in the field of labor migration.

Volodin emphasized the need for active development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the search for new forms of cooperation, and filling the work of friendship groups and the Interparliamentary Commission with specific content that meets the needs of citizens of both countries.

Ismoilov supported the idea of improving interparliamentary cooperation and emphasized the importance of the deputies' contribution to the resolution of matters. The sides expressed readiness to take action to support the decisions made at the level of heads of state.

The Chairman of the State Duma noted that the number of students from Uzbekistan studying in Russia reached 53,000. He also emphasized the growing interest of Russians in visiting Uzbekistan and the activity of Uzbek citizens coming to Russia for work. The number of Russians who wanted to visit Uzbekistan increased by 30 percent in 2023, amounting to about 714,000 people.

He noted that mostly citizens of Uzbekistan (six million people) come to Russia to work.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cultural and educational ties and maintaining friendly relations between the peoples of both countries.

Volodin invited his Uzbek counterpart to the international forum "Development of Parliamentarism.".

The agreement on the establishment of the Interparliamentary Commission was signed on November 28, 2022, during Volodin's official visit to Uzbekistan.