Several Employees Of Azerbaijani State Tax Service Receive Awards For Service - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding
a number of employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry
of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
For services in the development of the tax system, the following
employees of the State Tax Service were awarded:
'For service to Motherland' order of 3rd degree - Ilkin
Valiyev
'For Distinction in State Service' medal - Orkhan Musayev
'For Distinction in Tax Service' medal of 1st degree - Veli
Abdullayev, Javid Kengerli, Fakhraddin Musayev, Elkhan Suleymanli,
Farman Shahinzade
'For Distinction in Tax Service' medal of 2nd degree - Fuad
Makhmudov, Ramiz Magerramov.
'For Distinction in Tax Service' medal of 3rd degree - Rashad
Akhmedov.
