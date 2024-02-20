Redial Partners With Loris To Improve Customer Service Quality With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redial BPO and Loris partnership enables customer service agents to deliver high-quality customer experiences using AI and automation.

- Jason Heil, Redial BPONEW YORK, NY, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Redial, a multinational company focused on providing outsourced service operations and solutions for leading brands, announced they have entered into a partnership with Loris to provide customer service quality and customer intelligence analytics solutions to its customer base.Redial BPO is a full-service, nearshore business processing operations (BPO) company that has grown to nearly a thousand agent seats across its locations in Mexico and South Africa. Guided by its values of reliability, empowerment, determination, integrity, authenticity, and loyalty, Redial sees Loris as a fundamental enabler of their mission to ensure high quality service through sincere care for their brand customers.“AI is no longer just hype and it's no longer just about efficiency. AI is about providing additional value to our customers in ways no one could have before. Loris' AI platform helps Redial continue to deliver value to the organizations that count on us, by helping our agents better serve and understand their customers. To call this a game-changer would be a massive understatement,” states Jason Heil, Managing partner and co-founder of Redial BPO.Loris is an AI-powered conversational intelligence platform that covers the complete customer experience lifecycle, giving organizations everything they need to understand customer issues, monitor agent performance, and take action to continuously improve. In addition, the combination of real-time analytics and a library of proven AI models detect emerging issues before they impact brands, while exposing gaps in the customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs. This turns customer conversations into each company's most valuable resource.“One of the amazing things about AI is not only to take tedious tasks off our hands, but also create insights that weren't possible before. In every customer conversation, there are insights that we extract in order to inform each business on what their customers need. Loris creates this insight at a massive scale, and with the accuracy of being proven in hundreds of millions of conversations. We're excited that Redial shares this vision, and we look forward to helping their customers across the globe take advantage of AI in their customer experience,” added Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris.About Redial:Founded in 2017, Redial BPO has swiftly risen to recognition as a distinguished services partner experienced in multiple industries. With the purpose of impacting people's lives through our services, we have generated job opportunities, achieving over 800+ growing seats in strategically positioned locations in Mexico and South Africa. We actively engage in initiatives that uplift and empower local residents, selecting and forging the best talent for every client, providing innovative training methods and learning platforms, we develop a tailored program for your brand, securing total culture alignment and reaching to success. With the support of a dedicated team of skilled professionals and the best technology, we deliver top-notch contact services that surpass client expectations, ensuring great CX, impeccable customer support, and efficient operations continuous growth and global presence are due to our unwavering commitment to excellence that has set us apart as a trusted partner for businesses seeking exceptional outsourcing solutions. Visit us at redialbpo .About Loris:Loris unlocks a world of insight for CX leaders, using our AI-powered conversational intelligence platform to extract value from every customer interaction. The combination of real-time analytics and a library of proven AI models detect emerging issues before they impact the brand and expose gaps in the customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs. Loris covers the complete customer experience lifecycle, giving organizations everything they need to understand customer issues, monitor agent performance, and take action to continuously improve. Loris turns customer conversations into each company's most valuable resource. Ready for a smarter approach to CX? Start at loris .

