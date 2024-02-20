Four Renowned Organizations Join The Every Learner Everywhere Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding capacity to advance equity in higher education centered on the transformation of teaching and learning

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Every Learner Everywhere network is thrilled to welcome four nationally renowned organizations to contribute to the already strong portfolio of partner organizations with expertise in evaluating, implementing, scaling, and measuring the efficacy of education technologies, curriculum and course design strategies, and equitable teaching practices that personalize instruction for students in digital learning environments. The four well-established organizations join the network to expand the network's expertise and contribute to our mission to help institutions use new technology to innovate teaching and learning, with the ultimate goal of improving student outcomes for Black, Latino, and Indigenous students, poverty-affected students, and first-generation students.

As a network committed to improving student outcomes through digital learning, network partners provide direct technical assistance, timely resources and toolkits, and ongoing analysis of institutional practices and market trends. The current network partners include the Association of Chief Academic Officers, Achieving the Dream, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Digital Promise, EDUCAUSE, Intentional Futures, Online Learning Consortium, Tyton Partners, and WCET. Network partners work collaboratively to align, amplify and mobilize higher education transformation towards equitable outcomes for minoritized students. The new network partners bring unique perspectives and an in-depth understanding of the challenges and solutions for equity and digital learning in higher education.

The Center for Innovation in Postsecondary Education (CIPE) serves community colleges, universities, postsecondary partners, employers, and community partners to improve graduation rates and workforce outcomes for first-generation, under-represented, and low-income students. CIPE unifies the work of its partner communities to provide maximum benefit for participating institutions and the students they serve. CIPE assists higher education institutions in becoming more student-centered and equity-focused. CIPE catalyzes change among postsecondary institutions in digital teaching and learning, student advising, student pathways, and capacity building, among other topics. Focusing on these objectives improves student outcomes and eliminates disparities, particularly among Black, Latino/a/x, and Indigenous students and students from low-income backgrounds.

CORA Learning (Center for Organizational Responsibility and Advancement) was founded in response to President Obama's call to improve the lives of boys and men of color facing educational disparities, and now seeks to address racial disparities in higher education for all minoritized demographics. CORA offers equity-focused online professional development courses for college educators, administrators, and student support staff in addition to equity consulting services. With a focus on building cultural competency through employing evidence-based teaching practices and equity-mindedness principles, CORA Learning empowers educators and organizations with strategies, tools, and resources to transform learning spaces into equitable, anti-racist environments and places for healing.

The Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS) was established in 1993. HETS is the first bilingual consortium constituted by more than 40 higher education institutions in Puerto Rico, United States and Latin America. The organization's mission is to promote, support, and increase the capabilities of member institutions to enhance Hispanic/Latino student access, retention, and success in higher education through the strategic integration of technology. HETS looks into a future of innovation, effective relations, knowledge building, and both inter-institutional and intersectoral collaboration for the success of Hispanic post-secondary education.

The Quality Education for Minorities (QEM) Network was established in July 1990, as a non-profit organization in Washington, DC, dedicated to improving education for minorities throughout the nation. It is the successor organization to the MIT-based QEM Project that was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. With initial support from Carnegie and MIT, QEM began its operation as a focal point for the implementation of strategies to help realize the vision and goals set forth in the QEM Project's January 1990 report: Education That Works: An Action Plan for the Education of Minorities. Over 30 years, QEM has supported the capacity building of minority serving institutions and faculty who serve underrepresented students in STEM as well as systems change work in education. QEM has served all 34 Tribal Colleges, all 101 HBCUs, and countless Hispanic Serving Institutions and regional colleges and universities that educate students of color. Through connecting equity to discovery, QEM seeks to be a catalyst in national educational changes.

Contributing to the network's diversification in mobilizing institutional transformation,“the expertise and richness of ideas and opportunities that our new partners will bring to the Every Learner Everywhere network will allow us to grow and be better able to serve all students,” says Dr. Karen Cangialosi, Director of Every Learner Everywhere.“We look forward to learning from these fantastic leaders and continuing to enhance our work.”

To learn more about the Every Learner Everywhere network partners and their collaborative approach to equitize higher education through digital learning, visit everylearnereverywhere . To contact Every Learner Everywhere, email ..., or call (303) 541-0208. Follow Every Learner on LinkedIn @Every Learner Everywhere.

