Sale Of Westlake Village, CA Office Building By Court Appointed Receiver/Referee Stephen J. Donell

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 31330 Oak Crest Drive , Westlake Village, CARare high-image Westlake Village office building consisting of approximately 21,107 square feet on 2.89 acres of land located at 31330 Oak Crest Drive. This free-standing single story office building is perched in the hills overlooking Westlake Village. The quiet and natural setting provides views across the valley and up the Santa Monica mountains. The private parking lot currently has 89 spaces and is surrounded by green trees, local flowers and plants.The building is currently built out to accommodate six suites varying in size from approximately 951 rentable square feet to 10,969 rentable square feet. The building was completed in 1994 with concrete tilt-up construction, and interior improvements consist of windowed perimeter offices and a mix of high and floating ceiling open areas. The roof was also replaced in 2021.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate receiverships . In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners' associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

