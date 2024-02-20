Christopher Bjorling, President Of Fidello, Inc Nominated For Prestigious Stevie Award 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Bjorling of Fidello Inc nominated for Stevie

Christopher Bjorling, President of Fidello, Inc. Nominated for the Prestigious Stevie Award 2024.

- Christopher BjorlingCANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fidello, Inc. is proud to announce that its esteemed President, Christopher Bjorling , has been nominated for the Stevie® Awards 2024, specifically in the category of Achievement in Management - Business & Professional Services. This nomination is a testament to Mr. Bjorling's exemplary leadership and innovative management skills that have significantly contributed to the success and growth of Fidello, Inc.The Stevie Awards , renowned globally as one of the most coveted business awards, will be presenting the 22nd American Business Awards® this year. The awards are designed to honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Christopher Bjorling's nomination recognizes his exceptional ability to navigate the complex and evolving business landscape, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation at Fidello, Inc."It is an honor to be recognized among such distinguished professionals and leaders," said Christopher Bjorling. "This nomination reflects not just my efforts but the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Fidello, Inc. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence in serving our clients and contributing to the industry."The winners of the Stevie Awards will be notified on April 24, 2024, and officially announced the following day. As part of the American Business Awards®, the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products will also be open for voting from April 26 through May 24. The awards will culminate in a grand banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 11, 2024.Fidello, Inc. extends its congratulations to all the nominees and expresses its gratitude for this prestigious recognition. The company remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards of business and professional services that have earned Mr. Bjorling this esteemed nomination.About Fidello, Inc:For over 30 years Chris has led his company, Fidello, Inc. in creating unique talent management solutions. Through the products and services he and his team have created over the years his organization has helped clients design, develop, and implement strategic, integrated talent management processes and systems. Among these processes and systems are training and development, selection and recruitment, succession planning, performance management, career management, competency management, and learning management. His firm belief and practice over these years is, "One Size Does Not Fit All." Through appropriate front-end analysis and diagnostics, he has crafted talent management solutions meeting the exact needs of his clients. His client list includes; Xerox, Avon, Aveda, Georgia Pacific, HBO, EDS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, the United Nations, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, U.S. Department of Labor, Harley-Davidson, 3M, 1800Contacts, Publicis Groupe and many others.About the Stevie Awards:The Stevie Awards are organized to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Established in 2002, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted business awards.

