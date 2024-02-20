Factory Agriculture Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Trimble, Raven Industries, Agjunction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Factory Agriculture market to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Factory Agriculture Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Factory Agriculture market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Factory Agriculture market. The Factory Agriculture market size is estimated to increase by USD 22.8 Billion at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 11.2 Billion.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @The Major Players Covered in this Report: Deere & Company (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), InnovaSea Systems (United States), LumiGrow (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), Raven Industries (United States), AgJunction (United States), The Climate Corporation (United States), BouMatic (United States), Aquabyte (United States), OthersDefinition:The term "Factory Agriculture" is often used to describe a modern approach to agricultural production that emphasizes large-scale, highly mechanized, and intensive farming methods. This farming system, also known as industrial or commercial agriculture, involves the use of advanced technologies, machinery, chemicals, and specialized practices to maximize yields and efficiency. Factory agriculture involves large-scale farming operations typically focused on monoculture, where vast areas of land are dedicated to growing a single crop or raising specific livestock breeds. Heavy reliance on machinery, including tractors, harvesters, irrigation systems, and automated equipment, to streamline farming processes and increase productivity.Market Trends:.Continued integration of advanced technologies in agriculture, such as precision farming, automation, drones, and sensors, to optimize productivity and resource management..Emphasis on data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for better decision-making, including crop management, irrigation, and pest control..Growing interest in indoor farming methods using controlled environments, hydroponics, and aeroponics to produce crops more efficiently and sustainably.Market Drivers:.Increasing global population and the need to ensure food security drive the demand for higher agricultural yields and efficient production methods..Scarcity of arable land, water, and other resources necessitates more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices..Shifting consumer preferences towards healthier, sustainably produced, and traceable food products.Market Opportunities:.Opportunities for companies offering innovative technologies and solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce resource consumption, and improve yields in factory agriculture..Demand for sustainable farming practices and solutions that minimize environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote ecological balance..Growing interest in alternative farming methods, such as vertical farming and CEA, offering opportunities for specialized crop production in controlled environments.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players' Strategies @The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Factory Agriculture market segments by Types: Hardware, Software, ServicesDetailed analysis of Factory Agriculture market segments by Applications: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Deere & Company (United States), Trimble, Inc. Major Key Players of the Market: Deere & Company (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), InnovaSea Systems (United States), LumiGrow (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), Raven Industries (United States), AgJunction (United States), The Climate Corporation (United States), BouMatic (United States), Aquabyte (United States), OthersGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Factory Agriculture market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Factory Agriculture market.- -To showcase the development of the Factory Agriculture market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Factory Agriculture market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Factory Agriculture market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Factory Agriculture market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.United States Factory Agriculture Market Breakdown by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, Others) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest)Check for discount on Immediate Purchase @Key takeaways from the Factory Agriculture market report:– Detailed consideration of Factory Agriculture market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Factory Agriculture market-leading players.– Factory Agriculture market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Factory Agriculture market for forthcoming years.Major questions answered:- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Factory Agriculture near future?- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Factory Agriculture market growth?- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?- How feasible is Factory Agriculture market for long-term investment?Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Factory Agriculture Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Factory Agriculture Market - United States Trend and Outlook to 2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Factory Agriculture Market - United States Trend and Outlook to 2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Factory Agriculture Market Production by Region Factory Agriculture Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Factory Agriculture Market Report:- Factory Agriculture Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Factory Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers- Factory Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Factory Agriculture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Factory Agriculture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Hardware, Software, Services}- Factory Agriculture Market Analysis by Application {Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, Others}- Factory Agriculture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Factory Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 