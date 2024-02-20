Viral Vector Production Market Trends : To Propel At A 18.8% CAGR Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Viral Vector Production Market

The viral vector production market size is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Viral Vector Production Market by viral vector type (Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors and Other Viral Vectors), by Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Other Diseases), by application (Gene Therapy, and Vaccinology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". The viral vector production market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The viral vector production market is experiencing notable trends driven by various factors. Firstly, there's a surge in genetic disorders and cancer cases, prompting a heightened demand for gene therapy and viral vector-based vaccines. Additionally, advancements in gene therapy techniques are amplifying the market growth, alongside growing awareness and acceptance of these innovative treatments.

One significant prediction within the viral vector production analysis is the promising success rate of gene therapies in treating previously incurable diseases. Viral vectors stand out as efficient vehicles for delivering therapeutic genes to target cells, facilitating their integration into the patient's genome. This integration allows for sustained expression of therapeutic proteins, potentially offering long-lasting cures, thus elevating the demand for viral vector production.

Moreover, strategic collaborations and acquisitions among key industry players are fostering innovation and operational efficiency in viral vector production. For instance, the acquisition of Cognate BioServices by Charles River in April 2021 exemplifies this trend, enabling the company to offer comprehensive solutions in cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.

The market is also witnessing a push for scalable and cost-effective production processes, driving advancements in viral vector manufacturing technologies. Regulatory support and streamlined approval procedures further bolster the market landscape. Additionally, developing regions present untapped opportunities for viral vector production, spurred by escalating healthcare needs and the growing demand for affordable therapies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global viral vector production market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in this region along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure along with rise in people's knowledge regarding gene therapy in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Andelyn Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

FinVector Oy

Lonza

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica plc

Takara Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

