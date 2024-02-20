Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Two Others Elected To Rajya Sabha From Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP nominee, Ashwini Vaishnaw along with two BJD leaders was elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha, Returning Officer, Abanikant Patanaik declared on Tuesday.

Veteran BJD leader and former MLA of Barabati-Cuttack constituency, Debashish Samantaray and the Vice President of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BJYD), Subhasish Khuntia, have also been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJD extended its support to the candidature of Vaishnaw, nominated by the BJP, for the second time, ensuring that the former IAS officer was elected to the Upper House this time too.

“Three candidates have filed nominations for the vacant seats in Rajya Sabha from Odisha. The nomination papers were accepted as they were found proper during scrutiny. The nominations weren't withdrawn within the stipulated time limit so the nominations filed by the three candidates remain valid. Their candidature can be declared now. They are Ashwini Vaishnaw, Debashish Samantaray and Subhashish Khuntia,” said the Returning Officer.

He had earlier clarified that there would be no voting on February 27 since there is only one contestant each for the three seats for Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

