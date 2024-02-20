BJP Sweeps All Four RS Seats In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured all four vacant Rajya Sabha seats unopposed on Tuesday in Gujarat.
BJP President Nadda, diamond magnate Govind Dholakia, Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak were elected unopposed in their bid for the Rajya Sabha.
Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the 26 seats for the second consecutive time.
