Clashtv Announces Deal With Taivtv To Distribute Original Sports Content To Nearly One Thousand Live Venues In The US

ClashTV, an interactive live-streaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, and TaivTV, a company that has re-invented live sports TV in restaurants and bars, increasing venue revenue and advertiser targeting, announced a content distribution agreement, placing ClashTV's short-form sports content on TaivTV's 5000+ in-venue screens, across nearly 1,000 live venues, including sports bars and restaurants.



ClashTV will create unique, custom short-form sports content for TaivTV, including game and season highlights, "best of" videos, condensed game reaps, and 'mixtapes' focused on the nation's top streetball leagues, teams, and players.

TaivTV monetizes original short-form content for rights holders and media companies, at the same time delivering highly engaged and targeted viewers to national and local advertisers, which have included Bacardi, BMW, and Pepsi, among other leading advertisers. It also delivers additional revenue to venue owners using the screens they already have in place.

"Today's young fans connect with their favorite sports through short-form, digitally delivered video content, not three-hour live games or linear sports broadcasts. As we build ClashTV, awareness, conversion, and audience, trial and sampling of our unique, interactive content is key. We love the idea of a captive social audience in these 1,000 real-life social venues being exposed to ClashTV and being able to serve a strong 'sign-up' call to action they can respond to on their phones. With TaivTV, all of that is possible at scale. We believe this will be a 2024 growth driver for ClashTV," said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas.

"We have developed strong relationships with bars/sports bars and restaurants by installing our disruptive tech to deliver more appropriate advertising around live sports content and also having amazing premium sports content from a partner like ClashTV, a win-win for everyone! Now our venue partners have an option to show incredible engaging sports content from ClashTV amongst other TV's showing major sports league games and highlights or even instead of, and it all creates a huge opportunity for brands to invest in DOOH and CTV OOH to be around the most premium content available!" Added TaivTV CRO Tony Siconolf.

ClashTV will launch on TaivTV's network of screens this month. To find a venue near you, visit ; to learn more about ClashTV's unique sports content offering, visit

or go to the Apple and Android App stores to sign up and watch.

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive live-streaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view live-streamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase PPV, subscription, and digital goods, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen- Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, and the company's new foray into high school basketball, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit:

ABOUT TAIVTV:

Taiv uses AI to make business TV more engaging, profitable, and easier to manage, starting with bars and restaurants. We've built proprietary tech that uses computer vision to watch live TV and improve the content with contextually aware commercials, content, and games. Our tech also automates the manual AV tasks that venues have to do every day. For more information, visit .

