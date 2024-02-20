Millicom Accelerates Fiber Deployments With Harmonic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Millicom Leverages Harmonic's Unique Hybrid Fiber-Cable, Node-Based Solution to Offer High-Speed Fiber to the Home Broadband



leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America through the TIGO® brand, has successfully launched XGS-PON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) with Harmonic's industry-leading cOS® broadband platform. This expands on Millicom's previously announced use of the cOS platform to provide high-speed broadband services across nine countries in Latin America.

"Adding fiber services with the Harmonic fiber solution enables us to ensure faster, reliable broadband experiences that delight our residential subscribers while simultaneously giving us the flexibility to offer ultrahigh-speed fiber broadband for enterprise accounts," said Fabio Mando, Chief Technology Officer at Millicom. "With Harmonic's platform, we simplify management of fiber and cable networks, increase speeds available to our customers and accelerate time to market of broadband services."

Harmonic's Ripple hybrid fiber-cable nodes, powered by the Jetty hardened switch and Fin SFP+ OLT modules, enable Millicom to augment existing nodes to strategically and quickly deploy FTTH while continuing to deliver DOCSIS services. Advanced telemetry via cOS Central's real-time network analytics provides Millicom powerful new insights and actionable recommendations for optimal system performance.

"We're excited to broaden our partnership with Millicom and further support their business growth," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Business at Harmonic. "With the cOS platform and Harmonic's hybrid nodes, Millicom can fast-track cost-effective deployment of new high-speed fiber broadband across Latin America and increase access to their market-leading internet options."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS virtualized core powers next-gen broadband services to more than 26 million homes for 108 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

