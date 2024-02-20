Boldyn Networks Names Jeannie Weaver As U.S. CMO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry executive and thought leader joins

Boldyn from AT&T's Growth Marketing Organization to develop, oversee and ignite the Boldyn brand in the United States

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) , a leading neutral host provider in the US and globally,

today announced that industry leader Jeannie Weaver has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for its U.S. operation. Weaver is charged with leading all marketing and communication efforts that illuminates Boldyn's mission to 'unlock the power of an interconnected future.'



A visionary and influential leader, Weaver will be responsible for brand position, the company's message, reputation, and voice, as well as raising its awareness in the market. She will oversee public relations, communications, all facets of marketing, events, and client engagements – ensuring its story and brand reaches people in new, powerful, and relevant ways.

"Jeannie brings to Boldyn a wealth of knowledge in branding, storytelling and customer-focused marketing in the wireless industry," said Christos Karmis , U.S. CEO of Boldyn Networks. "We are thrilled to have a high-energy leader known for consistently exceeding results and delivering for customers. She creatively leverages passion points for consumers, applies data to marketing, and develops authentic campaigns that resonate – all while delivering growth."

Weaver comes from AT&T, where she most recently led the retail marketing and special experiences team. She started her career at AT&T working in a customer call center and held positions of increased responsibility until she became a Vice President within AT&T's Growth Marketing Organization. She also held positions leading sales and marketing departments at Cricket Wireless and Clearwire. Weaver has been recognized as a creative problem-solver, a champion for equality, and a force for creating positive impacts.

"This new chapter excites me. I couldn't be more enthusiastic to join Boldyn Networks at such a transformative time in the company's journey," said Jeannie Weaver , US CMO of Boldyn Networks. "With its new brand, the best assets in the business, and a proven ability to deliver what others can't – Boldyn is poised for exponential growth. Together our team will redefine the future of connectivity for thousands of riders, passengers, fans, event-goers, and military members across the country."

Weaver has deep expertise running integrated marketing campaigns that drive business growth and resonate across diverse audiences. Her experience includes a proven track record of delivering impactful communications that reach consumers in powerful ways. Her work is grounded in an understanding of varied sales channels, ensuring marketing is aligned to the mission and vision of the business, as well as the dynamics of the marketplace.

She has been deeply committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace throughout her career. She recognizes the critical role DEI plays in fostering innovation and representing the diverse needs of customers as Boldyn strives to connect and empower communities through its technology. This commitment underscores Boldyn Networks' dedication not only to creating an interconnected future, but also to building one that is more equitable and inclusive.



About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of six* companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities and next-generation networks, Boldyn Networks enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs, and global operations span the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy and Hong Kong. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

*Including BAI Communications in the Northern Hemisphere, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks.

. LinkedIn: Boldyn Networks

