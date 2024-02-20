Kuwait Amir Departs Qatar After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the official delegation accompanying him departed Qatar after a state visit on Tuesday.
His Highness the Amir was seen off by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
His Highness the Amir was also seen off by the Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Qatari Amir's Personal Representative Sheikh Jassem bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force and head of the accompanying mission of honor Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Qatari Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud and the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Badr Al-Mutairi. (end)
