Kuwait's Amir Sends Cable Of Appreciation To Qatari Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of appreciation to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir thanked Sheikh Tamim for his hospitality and warm welcome during his visit to Qatar, Showing the deep brotherly ties between the two states.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude to the Qatari Amir for awarding him the "Founder Sword".

His Highness the Amir wished the Qatari Amir and his country health and more prosperity. (end)

