Islamic-Christian Organization Warns Against Israeli Restrictions On Worshippers During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb 20 (Petra) -- The Islamic-Christian Commission for supporting Jerusalem and holy sites Tuesday warned of "an explosion" if Israel, the occupying power, imposes restrictions on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan."Any decision in this regard is a blatant and unacceptable interference in the religious affairs and rituals of Muslims during the month of Ramadan, and (is an infringement of) their natural right to free worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque," the commission said in a statement.It condemned the occupation authority's attempts to carry out its designs at Al-Aqsa Mosque that threaten "the human and existential component" of the shrine, and held it responsible for the serious repercussions of such actions, especially during the month of Ramadan."In view of the rising influence and dominance of religious Zionism on political and security decision-making in Israel, the occupation authority is trying to hold Al-Aqsa Mosque hostage, as it exploits its criminal war on the Gaza Strip to make gains and change the status quo in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque," said the commission.It called for action to thwart "these racist decisions," and rally for the defense of Al-Aqsa, calling for the Arab and Islamic countries to shoulder their responsibility to protect the mosque and defend its Islamic identity and the right of access of worshipers into it.