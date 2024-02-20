Israel Arrested 7,120 Palestinians In West Bank Since Last October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Feb. 20 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday morning arrested 20 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, including two released detainees under the recent prisoner swap deal.
According to a joint statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, the arrest operations were carried out in governorates of Ramallah, Hebron, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jenin and Jerusalem.
The statement also indicated that the total number of arrests since October 7 last year rose to more than 7,120 Palestinians.
