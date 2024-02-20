Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Ambassadors Of Uzbekistan, Kenya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Ashraf Khujaev and Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya HE Mohamed Noor Adan to the State of Qatar.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.